Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 6,628 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 15.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $90,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $152.95. 54,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

