Berry Data Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00011915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.