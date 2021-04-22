Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Down 1.7%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,755 ($35.99) and last traded at GBX 2,925 ($38.22). 12,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,975 ($38.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £274.42 million and a PE ratio of 34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,004.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,088.60.

In other news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of Best of the Best stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

