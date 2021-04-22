Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $656,750.21 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 70.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $656,750.21 and approximately $11,433.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00731802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00096307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $4,762.23 or 0.08646751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

