BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

