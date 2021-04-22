Bhaskar Chaudhuri Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 51 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,402.50.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.57. 170,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

