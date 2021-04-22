BHPCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.27 million and $3.18 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.75 or 0.01076245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.46 or 0.00690134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.85 or 1.00130652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

