BIDR 1-Day Volume Tops $38.78 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $38.78 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00274012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.01040007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00700264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.48 or 1.00065619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

