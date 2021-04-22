Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $32.96. 31,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 44,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

