Binance USD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $9.17 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00717536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.07915886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,387,017,280 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

