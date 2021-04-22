Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $85,756.37 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.01006646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00680945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,898.16 or 1.00062634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

