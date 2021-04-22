Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of BIO.B stock opened at $600.87 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $321.42 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.81. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

