Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BIO opened at $634.31 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $407.14 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.82 and a 200-day moving average of $585.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

