Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $634.31 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.14 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

