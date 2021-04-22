BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,596 shares of company stock valued at $62,298 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

