Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $7.81 on Thursday, reaching $262.04. 55,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day moving average is $265.11. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

