Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $7.81 on Thursday, reaching $262.04. 55,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day moving average is $265.11. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.