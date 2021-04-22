BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $12.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $106.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.45 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $161.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $532,096.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,755 shares of company stock worth $14,330,926. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $33.07 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

