Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.38. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 509,125 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,468,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

