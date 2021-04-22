BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $803,210.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,193.78 or 1.00682380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00150100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001853 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

