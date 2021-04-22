Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $355,431.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $30.01 million and $355,431.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $66.69 or 0.00128488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

