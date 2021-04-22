Bitcloud One Day Trading Volume Hits $706.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 103.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $927,956.80 and approximately $706.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,299.31 or 0.99961931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00556015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.13 or 0.01054269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00382049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00145135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,343,008 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

