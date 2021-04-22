bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $145.26 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00267123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00965296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.82 or 1.00151057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00592476 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

