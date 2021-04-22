Bitcoin Atom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $913.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $913.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.