Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $32.10 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $32.10 or 0.00060103 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $596.13 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,403.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.75 or 0.01744744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.53 or 0.00560891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001647 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004766 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.