Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,741.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $14,741.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00433323 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003178 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

