Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $55.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $87.22 or 0.00159109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.95 or 0.00446834 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00213089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

