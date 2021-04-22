Bitcoin Incognito Hits One Day Volume of $189.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $134,085.75 and approximately $189.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

