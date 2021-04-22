Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 53.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $95,678.09 and $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00446483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00159407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00203580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

