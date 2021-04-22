Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $91,968.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $11.72 or 0.00021344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001214 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,236 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

