Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $2,483.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00442455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00155084 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00200717 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

