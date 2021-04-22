Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 23.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $280.35 or 0.00542578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.01644332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00058062 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001436 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004692 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,712,958 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

