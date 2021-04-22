BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00009254 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $29.01 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

