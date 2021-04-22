BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Reaches $15.21 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00006482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $19,891.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,490,718 coins and its circulating supply is 4,279,264 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

