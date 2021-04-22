Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 53.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $52,129.40 and $1,711.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.15 or 1.00025259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00130912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001991 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.