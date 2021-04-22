Bitcoinus Market Cap Hits $59,094.10 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $59,094.10 and approximately $1,792.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,258.38 or 1.00332306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00150478 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001850 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.