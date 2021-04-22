BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,598.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.06 million and $13,598.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.05 or 0.00443532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00157896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00211383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001647 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,249,721,905 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

