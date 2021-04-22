BitMart Token (BMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.49 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and $4.49 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00071146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00731155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00095903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.62 or 0.08286119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050284 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 650,578,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

