Bitradio (BRO) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $102,467.49 and $199.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $853.76 or 0.01648178 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,886,587 coins and its circulating supply is 9,886,582 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.