BitScreener Token (BITX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,478.00

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $678,316.13 and approximately $5,478.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

