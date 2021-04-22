Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $423,715.98

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $423,715.98 and approximately $458.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00671026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.27 or 0.07223155 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

