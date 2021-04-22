BitSend Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, BitSend has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $164,354.17 and $181.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.36 or 0.00560364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005951 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00028770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.38 or 0.03094942 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,696,825 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

