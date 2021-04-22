BITTO Market Cap Tops $954,578.84 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market cap of $954,578.84 and $115,501.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00078993 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003404 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

