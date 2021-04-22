BitTorrent Market Cap Achieves $4.97 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and approximately $928.39 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00028310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003490 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

