BITTUP (BTU) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, BITTUP has traded up 184.6% against the US dollar. One BITTUP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $5,391.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049113 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

