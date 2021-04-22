BitWhite (BTW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,088.34

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 60% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $76,088.34 and $37,213.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 51% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

