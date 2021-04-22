Bitzeny Market Capitalization Reaches $547,479.88 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 184.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $547,479.88 and approximately $6,037.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00494755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

