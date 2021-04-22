BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $274.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.