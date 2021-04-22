BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.