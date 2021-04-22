BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $807.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,196. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $753.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

