BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $809.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

